A Koonawarra man who carried out a horrific attack on an elderly paraplegic woman has been ordered to stay away from her for two decades.
Stephen Warwick Baker, 58, was sentenced to six years behind bars for offences related to an incident where he broke into a woman's Avondale home in the early hours of the morning, before slicing her skin open with a knife and pouring an unknown liquid into the wounds.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated enter dwelling with intent and assault charges in Wollongong District Court and was sentenced in May this year.
Baker was the woman's disability carer for several years, however court documents reveal he had a history of abusive behaviour towards her, culminating in a detaining charge in 2017 for which he was sentenced to three years' jail.
However, less than three months later on May 9, Baker climbed through an open window into the bedroom of the woman's Avondale home and attacked her.
In Wollongong Local Court on Monday, an apprehended violence order was finalised by Magistrate Claire Girotto.
In arguing on behalf of Baker, defence lawyer Justine Hall said there were no issues with the orders made by the court in his sentencing hearing, but there was an issue with the length of the AVO.
Magistrate Girotto said a lengthy AVO was the only way the victim would be ensured protection.
Baker must not contact the victim, or go within 100m of her and her home.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
