Anyone thinking of venturing into a national park in the Illawarra these school holidays is urged to check first, with a number of trails, lookouts and even an entire park currently closed due to dangerous conditions, including landslides.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokeswoman said a number of alerts were in place for national parks in the Illawarra and surrounds, and visitors were urged to check before venturing out.
"NPWS staff regularly assess the condition of closed tracks and reopen areas when it is safe and practical to do so," she said.
"Some trails are closed due to geotechnical advice and require works before they reopen, which can take time."
She urged the public to visit the NPWS Alerts page before planning a visit.
"NSW Alerts helps people plan their visit to NSW national parks by understanding which parks, areas or tracks are closed," she said.
"The Alerts list is frequently updated, so visitors should always check before they head out for their visit."
Many of the closures have been in place since heavy rains in March.
Among the closures currently in place are several popular walking tracks in Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area. These include Sublime Point Walking Track, Mount Keira Ring Track and Mount Kembla Ring Track, the latter due to a landslide.
Also closed is the Jingga Walking Track in Dharawal National Park, just north of the Illawarra, also as a result of a landslide.
Mount Kembla Ring track, Sublime Point track and Jingga walking tracks are all being repaired or upgraded, with works expected to be completed around September this year.
However, Mount Keira Ring track will be closed until at least next year.
"Mount Keira Ring track is closed due to substantial land slips and works are expected to completed in 2023," NPWS said.
Macquarie Pass National Park, including its popular Cascades Walking Track, are also closed due to rock fall, landslides and hazardous trees.
Other current closures include Minnamurra Rainforest in Budderoo National Park due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding. It will reopen when it is safe to do so.
Illawarra lookout in Barren Grounds Nature Reserve is also closed for repairs. It is hoped it will reopen late next year.
Closures are also in place in Morton National Park, including East Rim Walking Track and Griffins Walking Track, the latter due to dangerous conditions including eroded creek crossings, potential rockfalls and landslips.
People are also being reminded to stay away from the informal trails near the base of Belmore Falls due to the risk of landslips, rock falls, unsafe cliff edges and slippery surfaces.
In the Royal National Park, north of the Illawarra, there are a number of closures in place due to flooding and heavy rain, including its Visitor Centre and North Era campground.
Parts of the famed Coast Track between Garie and Little Garie are closed due to rock falls and erosion, while the section of track at Otford and the Werrong Beach track are also closed on weekdays.
Walkers must exit the track at Garawarra Farm, and there is no access to Figure 8 Pools or the Palm Jungle loop track from Otford lookout.
"North Era campground is closed until further notice due to the effects of flooding and nearby closures of sections of Royal Coast track due to a landslip," NPWS said.
"The landslip has impacted the section of the Coast Track between Garie and Little Garie and will be closed for some time as geotechnical assessments are considered."
The NPWS spokeswoman said both the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area and Royal National Park had many other amazing trails that catered to a range of walking and visitor experiences.
"Make sure you check the website to plan your trip," she said.
Remember, it's never safe to drive, ride or walk through flood waters, so you'll need to reschedule your visit and avoid travel through areas of the affected parks. Check Live Traffic NSW for up-to-date information about road closures. For assistance during severe weather visit the NSW SES website. In life-threatening situations call emergency services on Triple-0
Penalties apply for non-compliance to alerts and closures under the National Parks and Wildlife Regulation 2019.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
