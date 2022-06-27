A crime scene has been set up on lower Crown Street after pedestrian was hit by a bus on Monday morning.
The accident happened about 10am near the Corrimal Street intersection.
Advertisement
An elderly woman was treated at the scene by paramedics.
The bus driver was uninjured and taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has begun.
Crown Street is closed, between Corrimal and Harbour streets.
Other local diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
More to come
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.