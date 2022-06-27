Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Pedestrian hit by bus on Crown Street

Updated June 27 2022 - 1:36am, first published 12:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of the accident on lower Crown Street. Photo: Anna Warr

A crime scene has been set up on lower Crown Street after pedestrian was hit by a bus on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.