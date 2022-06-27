Woman dies after being hit by bus on Crown Street

A woman has died after being hit by a bus on lower Crown Street on Monday morning.
The accident happened about 10am near the Corrimal Street intersection.
The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Police said she died a short time later.
The woman is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 68.
The bus driver was uninjured and taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Crown Street remains closed between Corrimal and Harbour streets in both directions.
Other local diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
