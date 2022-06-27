Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons braced for Wighton's best as NSW Origin selection plot thickens

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:20am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY MAN: Jack Wighton can push his claims for a Blues recall against the Dragons on Sunday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

St George Illawarra are bracing for the wrath of Raiders star Jack Wighton as the Blues forgotten man looks to press his claims for an Origin recall in Wollongong on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.