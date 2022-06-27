"I believe that also leads on to the general community. If we can get some suitable programs out there, it will help everybody in the community. We're working through this with the University of Wollongong and they've written a program specific to football. At the moment, Port Kembla's paid for 20 sessions to be rolled out to our football clubs, so the whole idea for our function on July 2 is to launch the whole thing, and to also raise funds to be able to roll out some more sessions."

