The Lions have created a slice of history, with all five of the club's senior teams securing victories over the weekend.
Cringila's Men's Premier League first grade side thrashed Woonona 3-0, while their second grade and thirds won 4-2 and 4-1 respectively against the Sharks on Saturday. To cap off a great round, the club's under 18s prevailed 1-0 against Coniston and the Women's Division Two side thumped Bulli 7-1 on Sunday.
Club president Steve Jovanovski confirmed it was the first time that all five teams had prevailed on the same weekend.
After a tough opening half, the Lionesses proved far too good in the second stanza, much to the delight of head coach Freddy Barraza.
"We were low on numbers and everyone dug deep, and gave 100 per cent. The girls took their chances in the second half. We're always creating chances, but we actually took them on Sunday," he said.
"It was an unbelievable weekend for the club."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
