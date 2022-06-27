Outside the flags? Then wear a life jacket. Letters, June 28, 2022

If we drive a car without a wearing a seat belt, we get fined. If we ride a motorbike without a helmet, we get fined. If we ride a pushbike without a helmet, we get fined. If we go boating without life jackets, we get fined. All sensible laws designed to keep us safe. Why then can't it be made compulsory to wear a life jacket or buoyancy vest when not swimming between the flags on a patrolled beach?
If you swim in the flags, then a life jacket may not be needed. Outside the flags, these should be compulsory and, if caught, we are warned and then fined. I don't think this is a big ask; if it is going to save your life or that of a loved one. At least it could be tried for a while to see how it goes.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour (former lifeguard, Australia and UK)
Response to the article by Janine Graham, "Amelia's act of generosity" (Mercury, June 24), is a great story. At a time of widespread negativity and an uncertain future, an 11-year-old student has set a great example for us all. Amelia's generosity, kindness and charity towards others should inspire everyone to think of their neighbour. Amelia is a shining light, well done.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
I see today's Australia like a naughty teenager: full of knowledge, full of itself, and blindly attaching itself to every new "cause", like a fridge magnet to a fridge. It believes the nation's oldies and forebears don't or didn't know what they were doing: whatever they did was wrong because it was either motivated or influenced by bigotry and racism.
It is currently reinventing everything: the language, education, gender, racism, history, a legal system without the presumption of innocence - the list goes on. And just like a naughty teenager it is making mistakes. It will get away with those that don't cause permanent harm. However, the sixty-four-dollar question is: how much permanent harm has already been done? Harm that will eventually make this new progressive nation simply unliveable?
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Richard Burnett (Mercury, June 22) does have a valid point; like most people in the over 45 bracket I know well that Labor is not what it used to be. Their amalgamation with the Greens and teals is alarming; Prime Minister Albanese knows this and I hope he can keep an eye on it. I think he can, Albo is a good man and I think he is going to go okay. He is definitely not a rorter,
To the contrary what have we seen over the last 10 years? The Liberal Party should be ashamed of their behaviour during their term in office.
Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow
