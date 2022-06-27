Outside the flags? Then wear a life jacket. Letters, June 28, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Outside the flags? Then wear a life jacket. Letters to the Editor, June 28, 2022

June 27 2022 - 6:30pm
If we drive a car without a wearing a seat belt, we get fined. If we ride a motorbike without a helmet, we get fined. If we ride a pushbike without a helmet, we get fined. If we go boating without life jackets, we get fined. All sensible laws designed to keep us safe. Why then can't it be made compulsory to wear a life jacket or buoyancy vest when not swimming between the flags on a patrolled beach?

Local News

