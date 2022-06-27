Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Trains at 10km/h? Rail union's go-slow day on Tuesday

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slowdown: Wollongong train driver and Rail Tram and Bus Union delegate Rob Kennedy said this week's industrial campaign starts with a go-slow on Tuesday. The South Coast and other lines are expected to be heavily impacted this week. Picture: Anna Warr

South Coast commuters could find their train to Sydney going just 10 kilometres an hour on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.