Shellharbour Council's net zero plan will focus on power emissions

Shellharbour City Council is making moves to become emissions-free in less than 15 years.
Tonight, councillors will decide whether to place the draft Zero Emissions Shellharbour strategy on public exhibition.
The strategy sets a council target of zero by 2035, and 2050 for the Shellharbour community.
For the council, reducing emissions related to electricity use will be a key focus of the strategy.
"Electricity use across council assets and street lighting accounted for 75 per cent of operational emissions of council's baseline operational emissions," the strategy stated.
"As a result of this finding, a major focus of the operational program is to reduce emissions associated with electricity use."
The council papers said this would be achieved by replacing the remaining street lights with LEDs and continued moves to solar power and green power options.
Fuel accounted for 20 per cent of the council's emissions and it was investigating the introduction of electric vehicles. When it came to the community net zero target of 2050, council acknowledged it had limited control over privately owned emission sources.
"This plan will measure and monitor greenhouse gas emissions for the community and as part of this process, council will engage and consult with the community."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
