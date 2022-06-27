Kiama Downs continued to flex their muscles in the fourth round of the NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat Premiership.
The premiership heavyweight won nine finals at Ocean Park, in the final round before the State Championships in a fortnight's time.
Notably, Kiama Downs took out every U23 event, underpinning their hopes that they continue to be a dominant force for years to come.
In the Rookie Mass Rescue - a race with the youngest drivers and combined crew in the format - Avalon Beach showed the future is bright on the Northern Beaches, finishing ahead of Newport and host club Ocean Beach.
Illawarra club Helensburgh Stanwell Park, who had taken out each of the first three Rookie Mass Rescue finals in Terrigal, Bulli and Broulee, didn't field a team.
Fellow Illawarra club Thirroul showed their strength in the 45+ category, with a win in the Surf Rescue headlining a bag of firsts and seconds, while South Maroubra maintained their streak of wining at least one event at each Premiership leg, taking out the 45+ Mixed Teams Rescue.
The NSW IRB Championship will be held at South West Rocks on the weekend of July 8-10.
