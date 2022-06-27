Jack Khan may only be 13 years old, but he's got a voice and he's not afraid to use it.
The Year 8 student performs as the drag persona Jackaranda, and he's using his platform to school the local community on the effects of bullying.
The teen drag performer held his third "Jackaranda says no to bullying" event on Saturday night, where performers took to the stage to raise money for One Door Mental Health.
As a victim of bullying himself, the issue is close to Jack's heart.
"I've been bullied by a lot of people... mainly adults," Jack said.
"I'm hoping people can see the effects of bullying on mental health."
The variety show featured local musicians and performers, with Jackaranda taking to the stage to perform a score of songs.
The teen performed Simon and Garfunkel's Sound of Silence, which he said captured the loneliness that comes with being bullied, and Taylor Swift's Shake it Off, showing the resilience of bullying victims.
While the nerves were certainly there at the beginning of the night, the reception from the audience made him feel at ease, Jack said.
"I enjoy being able to get up on stage and express myself in a different way, through my looks, my personality and my music," he said.
"I was quite nervous, but once you're up on the stage, you feel no one is there to judge you."
Support for Jack's commitment to stop bullying was resounding from all corners of the community, and it showed in the event's sell-out audience.
Government ministers, the Lord Mayor and representatives from the Teachers Federation all showed their support.
"On the night, someone said, 'name one city in the world, where you'll see world class musicians, politicians, drag queens and the mayor all in one room!'" Jack said.
Kyle Little from the City Strings Orchestra performed at the event, and said it was fantastic to see so many different facets of the community come together.
"It made me so proud of Jack for being 13 years old and putting it all together," Mr Little said.
Mr Little, who knows Jack through his partner and the LGBTQI+ and drag community, said while there's always progress that can be made, Wollongong has come a long way in being more accepting and supportive.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
