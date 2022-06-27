A Wollongong man found with meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia after a raid of his Gipps Street unit will remain behind bars until next month.
Luke Wingate, 42, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday where a sentence was handed down for knowingly using a property as a drug premises and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Court documents reveal police searched Wingate's unit during August last year, which he shared with an alleged co-accused.
Police seized 18 wrapped pieces of foil containing heroin, 10.8 grams of meth, and 8.88 grams of cannabis. A hallway safe also contained a small push dagger.
Drug paraphernalia, including scales and syringes, were also found by police in the raid, according to court documents.
In court on Monday, Magistrate Chris McRobert said Wingate's criminal history is reflective of his "serious and entrenched drug habit".
Magistrate McRobert warned Wingate if he does not address his habit, his pattern of offending will continue and the court may not be so lenient in the future.
"Courts have been trying to get you to do something about it for a long period of time," Magistrate McRobert said.
"You've been absolutely utterly resistant to any sort of intervention whatsoever.
"When you decide you don't like being in jail as a full-time occupation, let yourself know.
"As soon as you let yourself know and decide to do something about it, you might be on the first small steps to do something about your offending.
"It's a vicious circle and there's only one person who can break you out of it."
Wingate's sentence of 11 months behind bars will be dated from August last year, which is when he entered into custody over the charges.
With time served, this will mean he will be released July 12.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
