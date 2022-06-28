It's a bad result, but there should still be some optimism about the Matildas' World Cup preparations.
The 7-nil loss to Spain in Sunday's friendly sent ripples around football in Australia.
Advertisement
There was criticism of coach Tony Gustavsson and the decision to use so many emerging players against the world No.7. But let's put it in a proper context.
Spain are two weeks away from playing at the 2022 Euro tournament, they're primed for a Cup competition, as will Portugal be, who the Matildas play in a friendly on Wednesday.
The Matildas are playing the long game.
Sam Kerr and Illawarra's own Caitlin Foord are resting up after a demanding season in England. What's important to them is what happens in July and August next year.
And while it is a tough initiation for some of the young players in the squad, it will provide Gustavsson some insight into how they handle the pressure and adversity, while they've been in camp in Europe.
Kerr is at the peak of her powers, Foord will play at her fourth World Cup, the kind of big-game experience Australia will need.
But hopefully in the meantime, Illawarra junior Mackenzie Hawkesby will get some game time against Portugal and take another giant stride towards being part of the Matildas' World cup squad.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.