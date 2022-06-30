Donate so others grow old Advertising Feature

GIVING BACK: Dennis Baluyut, 32, has signed up to be an organ donor so he can give others the gift of growing older. Photo: Supplied

"If my organs can allow others the privilege of growing old and living life to the full, then it's a good outcome."

That's the logic behind 32-year-old Dennis Baluyut's mission to sign up to be an organ donor.

During National DonateLife Week from July 24-31, Dennis asks a simple question.

"If I can save another life through my organs being harvested when they're of no use to me, why not?"

Through the Organ and Tissue Authority, the Australian government has a DonateLife agency in each state and territory.

One organ donor can save the lives of up to seven people and help many more through eye and tissue donation.

While most Australians support organ and tissue donation, only one in three are registered to be a donor.

Since 2009, more than 15,000 people have received life-saving organ transplants from 5450 deceased organ donors.

Dennis, a nurse at Uniting AgeWell Camberwell Community Condare Court in Melbourne, moved from Saudi Arabia and the Philippines for a better life in Australia and wants to give back to the people in the country he's now proud to call home.

"Most of the older people I nurse are still feisty. They knit for charity - some of them even dye their hair pink or shave their heads for charity. They exercise, go for walks, sing at karaoke and take up brand new hobbies they've never had time for before - like art. They're purposeful and full of laughter and good cheer," Dennis said.

"I look at them and think of all the people who need organs who won't reach old age; who won't have the joy of grandchildren or of a life crammed full of memories and magical moments. I know I'd like to grow older one day; we all would.

"So this year, I'll proudly be signing up to be a donor. I've already given my heart to working in aged care. The rest is up for grabs."

Can older people be organ donors too? Yes indeed. Don't assume you are too old to donate organs.

And, as Jill, a resident at one of Uniting AgeWell's many independent retirement villages, said, "My bits and pieces have been pretty well used, but if they can be of help to others, why not?"