"If my organs can allow others the privilege of growing old and living life to the full, then it's a good outcome."
That's the logic behind 32-year-old Dennis Baluyut's mission to sign up to be an organ donor.
During National DonateLife Week from July 24-31, Dennis asks a simple question.
"If I can save another life through my organs being harvested when they're of no use to me, why not?"
Through the Organ and Tissue Authority, the Australian government has a DonateLife agency in each state and territory.
One organ donor can save the lives of up to seven people and help many more through eye and tissue donation.
While most Australians support organ and tissue donation, only one in three are registered to be a donor.
Since 2009, more than 15,000 people have received life-saving organ transplants from 5450 deceased organ donors.
Dennis, a nurse at Uniting AgeWell Camberwell Community Condare Court in Melbourne, moved from Saudi Arabia and the Philippines for a better life in Australia and wants to give back to the people in the country he's now proud to call home.
"Most of the older people I nurse are still feisty. They knit for charity - some of them even dye their hair pink or shave their heads for charity. They exercise, go for walks, sing at karaoke and take up brand new hobbies they've never had time for before - like art. They're purposeful and full of laughter and good cheer," Dennis said.
"I look at them and think of all the people who need organs who won't reach old age; who won't have the joy of grandchildren or of a life crammed full of memories and magical moments. I know I'd like to grow older one day; we all would.
"So this year, I'll proudly be signing up to be a donor. I've already given my heart to working in aged care. The rest is up for grabs."
Can older people be organ donors too? Yes indeed. Don't assume you are too old to donate organs.
And, as Jill, a resident at one of Uniting AgeWell's many independent retirement villages, said, "My bits and pieces have been pretty well used, but if they can be of help to others, why not?"
Find out about becoming an organ donor at donatelife.gov.au/register-donor-today.
When Richard Lawrence managed a swag of hotel resorts in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, his life was a rollercoaster of stress, long hours, rich food and drinks - and no exercise.
His blood pressure increased as sharply as his clothing size, and he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes before long.
Fast forward many decades, and the 75-year-old resident at one of Uniting AgeWell's Melbourne aged care facilities has his diabetes under control and goes for an hour-long walk each day.
Processed foods and lollies offer limited nutritional value - opt for oats, whole-grained foods, nutritional basics, just like Grandma did back in her day.- Philippa Spence, dietician, Uniting AgeWell
During National Diabetes Week from July 10-16, it's time to showcase people like Richard who are living well with the condition of too much sugar in the blood, affecting 1.7 million Australians, many of whom are older.
Richard attributes this to a controlled diet and regimen of exercise, medication and health services he receives. "The food here is good- and trust me, I've eaten enough hotel food to be able to judge," he said.
However, not all diabetics enjoy dietician-approved meals like Richard. An increasing number of older people are living well longer at home - and while some opt to get nutritional meals sent in, others do their own cooking.
When it comes to diabetes, many of today's new generation of feisty, go-get-'em older people don't always get things right.
Uniting AgeWell dietician Philippa Spence suggests they return to the back-to-basics diet that their grandmothers' advocated.
"Think homespun common-sense served with lean meats, fruit and veggies, and good fats like nuts, olive oil and avocados," Philippa said.
"Processed foods and lollies offer limited nutritional value - opt for oats, whole-grained foods, nutritional basics, just like Grandma did back in her day."
She cautioned people with diabetes against too much sugar or carbohydrates and said when you do have carbs, opt for wholegrain bread. "It's important to enjoy food, too," Philippa said. "After all, a lovely meal is one of life's great joys."
There are, however, other parts of the puzzle for people with diabetes, including exercise and specialist health care.