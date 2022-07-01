Celebrating 20 years... Advertising Feature

Experienced teachers: They are all Chinese native speakers with the necessary teaching qualification for community language.

Bringing students together to explore the Chinese language and culture is the purpose of South Coast Chinese Language School (SCCLS), a community language school with qualified native teachers.



The school was established on July 2, 2002 by the current principal Ms Su-Lien Chen who has organised and led China study tours, Sydney Sinofield and Sydney Chinese Garden excursions, and traditional Chinese festivals for the students.

Back to school fun: Learning can be done face to face and remotely, with online classes via Zoom to meet students' needs. Photos: Supplied

"My teachers and I have a passion of sharing our language and culture," Ms Chen said. "We want to educate and inspire our learners, and in turn, be inspired by them."



By engaging the community, parents and students to learn the Chinese language and understand its culture in the Illawarra area, the school caters for everyone.



The motto is 'Promote Chinese language and culture for our next generation'.



Offering Mandarin Chinese, focusing on early stages to stage 6 (kindergarten to year 12), the school also offers classes for students with a Chinese background.



"Recently we have introduced free online classes for the parents with huge success," she said. "As always, we are happy to customise and provide individual tuition as requested and required."



Ms Chen has qualifications in Master of Education, Bachelor of Arts, Graduate Diploma in Modern Language Teaching. In 2009, she received the 'Peer Recognition Award' for commitment to the Chinese Community Language School.

Currently principal mentor for Community Languages at the University of Sydney, Ms Chen has also been a digital mentor for seniors in the Chinese community.

"My philosophy is to share my beautiful language and culture," Ms Chen said. "I have endless patience for teaching and connecting with people of all ages."



Learning Chinese characters: Their skilled teachers work hard to develop a teaching program using the new NESA Chinese Syllabus.

SCCLS is a proud member of the not for profit Association of Community Languages Schools (ACLS) - 30,000 NSW kids attend each week - that supports communities to maintain their heritage language and culture in a community language school.



"As the ACLS' education officer, I have had the pleasure to work with Su-Lien for the past five years," Enya Gannon said. "I have so much respect for Su Lien, her dedication and commitment to teaching the Chinese language and culture for the past 20 years that has benefitted thousands of children and contributed to broader cross-cultural understanding in the Illawarra.



"I'd like to congratulate them on their achievements and 20th anniversary."



The teachers finesse lessons from the NSW Chinese K-10 Syllabus, host parent/teacher interviews and award an annual Principal Encouragement Scholarship.

