A young man has managed to escape from his car after it rolled onto its roof on Northcliffe Drive.
Emergency services attended the scene between Berkeley and Lake Heights about 3.45pm on Monday, after reports a single vehicle had crashed into a parked car and rolled.
It is understood the driver is in stable condition, with no serious harm caused.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
