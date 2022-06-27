Illawarra Mercury
'I'll put you in custody': Magistrate's warning to Mount Ousley man after ADVO breach

By Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:09am
'I'll put you in custody': court warning to Mount Ousley man

A Mount Ousley man who appeared in a woman's backyard and dripped blood over the floor after he climbed through a window fronted court on Monday.

Local News

