'I'll put you in custody': court warning to Mount Ousley man

A Mount Ousley man who appeared in a woman's backyard and dripped blood over the floor after he climbed through a window fronted court on Monday.
Brian Adamson, 64, appeared before Wollongong Local Court where he admitted to breaching an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO).
Advertisement
Adamson, a retired mine worker, arrived at the woman's home in breach of the ADVO via the back door in April this year.
The next day, he returned and pulled off the kitchen window fly screen, climbing through.
In doing so, he cut his hand and left blood on the window, and dripped it through the house.
Police attended the scene, and Adamson was arrested in the backyard.
Magistrate Claire Girotto warned Adamson if he continued to breach the ADVO, the court would not be lenient in its sentence in the future.
"If you keep going there, I'll put you in custody," Magistrate Girotto said.
Adamson was fined $500 and ordered a fresh 12-month good behaviour bond, and to comply with the conditions of the ADVO.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.