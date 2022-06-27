Call for cafe culture to grow in Wollongong's suburbs

Wollongong City councillors have called on suburban outlets to embrace outdoor dining.
At Monday's meeting, councillors voted to extend the council's fee waiver for outdoor dining until June next year.
Advertisement
Council business papers stated the financial impact of the waiver on the coming financial year was estimated to be $177,655.
Cr Tania Brown noted the popularity of the scheme, with 30 applications made since the policy was launched, compared to 17 the year before.
The businesses taking advantage have all been in the Wollongong CBD but Cr Brown wanted the reach to be more broad than that.
"I just wanted to stress that this is not just a CBD policy, this is a city-wide policy," Cr Brown said.
"We do want to see our suburbs activated as well. So I would encourage those cafes and restaurants out there in the suburbs, we want to see that thriving cafe culture, generating jobs and economy and activity.
"I encourage them to talk to stuff on how they can participate in that."
Cr Cameron Walters supported this push, saying he wanted to see it rolled out in the northern and southern suburbs.
"I think there's a really lot of places where this would be really advantageous," Cr Walters said.
"We may need to push into those areas because they are not as a business savvy as the CBD is. But once again it's all about seeing - once you see that it's happening around you it starts that spread of activation."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.