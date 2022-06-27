Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Call for cafe culture to grow in Wollongong's suburbs

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 27 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong City Council has voted to extend the waiver on fees for outdoor dining for another year. Picture: Adam McLean

Wollongong City councillors have called on suburban outlets to embrace outdoor dining.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.