Decathlete Thomas Noakes made his international debut last week by competing in the Pacific Mini Games in the northern Marianas Island of Saipan.
Named after a former Spanish queen, the locals gave all teams a royal welcome to the Oleai Sports Complex. The Games may have been mini by name, but the competition was huge.
Competing only in one event, Noakes proved that he is no slouch when throwing the javelin. Against open class throwers and competing with an open weight javelin, Noakes hurled the stick for an impressive 51.51 metres, earning him eighth place. The icing on the cake came when Noakes was extended the honour of being flag bearer for the small Aussie contingent at the completion of the Games.
Back home, the NSW Cross Country Championships were held last weekend on the challenging but popular Willandra course near Nowra. Three generations of the Perry family competed, with Ros and Ron Perry's son Stuart taking part in the 4km Fun Run and grandson Noah making his 4km debut in 37:09.
Athletics Wolllongong had a small U/14s team battling the huge fields in the 3km event, with Amelia Bongiorno clocking 16:46, Austin Craig 11:07 and Chelsea Nicol 11:53. Huge congratulations to Ron Perry who ran 6km in the 80 plus men's class coming fourth in 52:57, but was upstaged by wife Ros winning the women's 6km 70-74 class in 40:28s. Lauren Mitchell (nee Elms), a former junior middle distance star was also there, winning a bronze medal in the women's 40-44 10km race.
The Athletics Wollongong annual general meeting was held last week, which not only saw the return of many of our hard working executive, but also the inclusion of two new faces.
Tom Schambron is in his first year of membership with Athletics Wollongong and is keen to give back to the club after his first year's positive experience. Elected to the vice-president's position, Schambron brings a lot of middle distance experience to the club.
At the other end of the scale, William Tyler has been with the club for more than 20 years. Tyler is best known as a pole vaulter and fills the much-needed secretarial position.
Other positions filled were:
President: Michael McClelland; Treasurer: Ros Perry; Registrar: Peter Kidd; Athletes' Representative: Anthony Howlett; Winter Season Coordinator: Ron Perry; Development Officer: Barry McClelland.
Athletics Wollongong wishes two of their nearest and dearest masters ladies all the best in the World Masters Athletics Championships, to be held in Tampere, Finland from June 29 to July 10.
Adriana Van Bockel will be an Australian representative in the women's 70-74 shot put, discus, hammer throw, Weight throw, javelin and throws pentathlon, and Donna Hiscox - well known for her organisational prowess - will attend as a representative of Oceania Masters Athletics. The club also wishes Mary Thomas of Illawarra Blue Stars a successful games as well
After an excellent performance at the Albion Park High Athletics Carnival - where he scored a personal best first in the high jump (1.68m), Mackay Jones competing in the 15 years boys Category again proved his class by winning the Southern Illawarra zone high jump in 1.65m.
He followed that performance with firsts in the 1500m and 400m, a second in javelin and was exhausted by the time the 200m was scheduled but toughed out a courageous third on a heavy grass track. He is now eligible to compete in the South Coast Regional Championships at the AIS Institute in Canberra, on July 29 in the 400m and 100m hurdles, 200m hurdles and high jump, and is also eligible to compete in the CHS State Carnival in ole vault.
Finally, thanks to Nexus Mining for their generous donation of $2000 to help send Delta Amidzovski to the World Junior Championships in Cali Columbia this August.
