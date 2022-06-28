Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's Thomas Noakes flies the flag for Australia at Pacific Mini Games in Saipan

By Dave Ross
Updated June 28 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:30am
Decathlete Thomas Noakes made his international debut last week by competing in the Pacific Mini Games in the northern Marianas Island of Saipan.

