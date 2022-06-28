Robertson's Big Potato makes the finals for Australia's Sh--test Big Thing contest

Robertson's Big Potato has been given the dubious honour of making the Grand Finals in a race to become Australia's "Sh--test Big Thing".
In a contest being run by the popular satirical website S--t Towns of Australia, the dusty brown shed in the Southern Highlands potato growing town will face-off against "an eight-metre length of rusty pipe with some handles and 'The World's Tallest Bin' painted on it".
Readers can vote for Kalgoolie's World's Tallest Bin or the Big Potato to take out the crown.
Modelled on the Sebago potato, the Big Potato was built in the mid-1970s by potato grower Jim Mauger.
Flanked by trees and picnic benches, it's 10 metres tall and four metres wide.
Affectionally known as "The Wombat" or "The Big Turd", it is also "a symbol of history and humour" to locals.
The S--t Towns website's description was somewhat different, and said it was "obviously designed by someone who had never seen a spud before".
"The main tourist attraction of Robertson barely qualifies as a Big Thing as it's basically just a septic tank that someone painted brown and called a potato," it said.
"The Big 'Pootato' not only resembles a s--t, but also suffered the ignominy of being welded shut because people kept defecating inside it."
From an initial list of 32 big things, the website developed a shortlist of eight for readers to vote on.
This was then cut down to four - with the Big Potato facing off against Mount Molloy's now toppled Big Captain Cook in the semis.
As voting begins, it seems like the Big Potato might have the edge, with many commentators saying on social media that the poo brown shed was made to win a "Sh--test Big Thing" contest.
