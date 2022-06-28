Illawarra Mercury
Robertson's Big Potato makes the finals for Australia's Sh--test Big Thing contest

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:49am, first published 1:51am
Australia's big things compete to be named as nation's sh*ttest title

Robertson's Big Potato has been given the dubious honour of making the Grand Finals in a race to become Australia's "Sh--test Big Thing".

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

