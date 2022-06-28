Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons sweat on Hunt's fitness ahead of crunch Raiders clash

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:06am, first published 3:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAIT AND SEE: Ben Hunt has been named for Dragons clash with the Raiders despite picking up an ankle injury in Origin II. Picture: Anna Warr

St George Illawarra are confident of having Ben Hunt on deck for Sunday's clash with Canberra despite their skipper picking up an ankle in jury in Origin III.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.