Vote: Who is your all-time favourite Illawarra Steeler?

This weekend St George Illawarra celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Illawarra Steelers entry into the NSW Rugby League.
The result of a 30-year push, with unsuccessful bids in 1954 and 1966, the Steelers got the nod to finally join the 'Sydney comp' on December 13, 1980.
After more than half a century producing all-time greats of the game, the Illawarra finally got a go in its own jumper.
On Sunday February 28, 1982, the Steelers took to Wollongong Showground for the first time against Penrith, skipper John Dorahy leading the maiden 13 onto the park.
A further 200 players would take the field in first grade by the end of the 1998 season. The list boasts Internationals, local products and cult figures aplenty.
So who is your favourite?
They may be on the list below, they may just have a special place in your heart.
Plenty of the names listed above will be at WIN Stadium this weekend when the Dragons take on Canberra - the Raiders having also entered the Sydney premiership in 1982.
