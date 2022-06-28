Illawarra Mercury
Subscriber

Step aside Boomers the Millennials are here in Wollongong: Editorial

June 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's population grew by about two million people between the 2016 and 2021 census.

Coming in the middle of COVID, the 2021 Census was always going to show fascinating results. How we lived our lives changed in March 2020, and by the time we sat down to fill out the online forms, we were still in COVID limbo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.