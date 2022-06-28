Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lake Illawarra Police search for two men over seperate incidents

Updated June 28 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Illawarra Police officers are searching for Mark Unwin (left) and Murryadjah Kirby (right). Picture: Lake Illawarra Police

Lake Illawarra Police officers are appealing for public assistance to find two men on outstanding warrants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.