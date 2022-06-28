Lake Illawarra Police officers are appealing for public assistance to find two men on outstanding warrants.
Mark Unwin, aged 38, is wanted in relation to an aggravated break and enter and domestic violence offences, Police say.
Unwin is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170-175cm tall, with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.
He is known to frequent the Albion Park Rail, Wollongong and Bellambi areas.
Murryadjah Kirby, aged 21, is wanted in relation to an aggravated robbery and corporate violence offences.
Kirby is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, between 170-180cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.
He is known to frequent the Lake Illawarra area.
As police continue to conduct inquiries into the whereabouts of the men, they are urging anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
