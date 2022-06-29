Illawarra Mercury
Owners 'thinking about' putting South Coast holiday homes up for rent

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:50am
Margaret Ann Salmon said she would consider putting her South Coast holiday home back onto the rental market. Picture: James Croucher

Margaret Ann Salmon is considering putting her South Coast holiday home up for rent after hearing the Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor's urgent plea for more rental stock.

