Six hundred "super early bird" spots are available for the Tour de France affiliated cycle race L'Etape, to be held between Wollongong and Kiama on Sunday, November 27.
Early takers get the cheaper price of $299 for the 143km event "The Race", for the first 600, or $249 for the shorter race "The Ride", for the first 150 people.
The Race is 143km, including two climbs of Macquarie Pass, a roll through Jamberoo before finishing with Saddleback Mountain and the phenomenal panorama up and down the coast.
The Ride follows the same route but without the second Macquarie Pass climb, giving riders the same experience over the more manageable 90km.
Early bird rates are open until Monday if they're not sold out first. Unrefunded registrations from the cancelled attempted events in previous years will be valid for this one.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
