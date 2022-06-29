Wollongong will play host to another NSW Sheffield Shield fixture this coming summer.
Round 3 of the Marsh Sheffield Shield will see NSW play South Australia at North Dalton Park from October 31 to November 3.
Advertisement
Authorities have released fixtures slated for the 2022-23 Australian domestic summer cricket season.
For the first time, the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) will expand to a 43-game fixture, while the Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup will revert to full 31 and 22-game schedules respectively in 2022-23.
Cricket NSW's Chief of Cricket Performance, Greg Mail, said it was great to see the NSW Men's squad returning to Wollongong.
"Regional NSW provides so much to Cricket in NSW and Australia in terms of talent development and it will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate cricket in those centres and for young girls and boys in the region to see elite cricket up close.
"That Wollongong fixture is part of getting back to a traditional home and away Sheffield Shield season," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.