NSW selectors will run their eye over more than 170 bowlers this weekend and early next week ahead of naming their men's and women's state squads in Open, Seniors (Over 60s), Over 40s, Under 25s and Junior divisions for the 2022-23 season. Stinson will be joined by Jackaroo stars Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock in the Selection Series Open squad this weekend, plus Figtree Sports recruit Matt Miles.