Illawarra public and Catholic school teachers who have hit "breaking point" will gather in masses for a joint strike action on Thursday.
Illawarra NSW Teachers Federation and Independent Education Union of Australia (IEU) delegates have described tomorrow's rally as "historic", as it's the first time in 26 years both branches have joined forces to demand better conditions.
"It is historic for this fundamental reason: the teaching profession in New South Wales is in crisis," NSW Teachers Federation deputy president Henry Rajendra said.
"The government and the respective employers in the Catholic sector are failing to address the uncompetitive salaries of teachers and the unsustainable workloads that have been forced upon them."
On the day the NSW budget was handed down, public and Catholic school teacher unions voted to strike for 24 hours.
Mr Rajendra called the budget an "insult" to the teaching profession, arguing the 3 per cent pay increase represented a real-world pay cut.
It left teachers with with no other option but to strike, he said.
"In effect, what the 3 per cent wage cap will deliver is a pay cut when you when you take into account the 5.1 per cent inflation rate, which is projected to grow to 7 per cent by the end of the year," Mr Rajendra said.
"The NSW Premier has simply put a pay cut on the table. It's a sheer act of neglect."
Schools in the region are still suffering from severe staff shortages, according to unions, with 176 vacancies across Illawarra, South Coast and Southern Highlands public schools.
"This number is a growing problem across the state," Duncan McDonald, NSW Teachers Federation Illawarra organiser said.
Students are bearing the brunt of the shortages, IEU Illawarra organiser Tina Smith said, who has received shocking reports of local teachers being forced to supervise two classrooms at a time from a hallway.
"We're hearing that classes are blended, and that some are even teaching from a hallway to supervise two classes at once," Ms Smith said.
"We've got staff who are burning out, not just physically but mentally. I've also had reports of one teacher who just threw papers up in the air and cried, they couldn't do it anymore.
"But who really misses out here is the children. There's a significant concern that children are basically paying the price for the teacher shortages."
Unions and teachers will demand a reset of teacher salaries, improved conditions, and an increase of two hours in the preparation time teachers have each for marking and lesson planning.
Teachers will not be at school and classes will be cancelled, and individual schools will decide whether they will provide minimal supervision.
Teachers will gather at Lang Park, Marine Drive in Wollongong from 9:15am on Thursday.
Speakers will take to the crowd before marching to The Arts Precinct on Burelli Street.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
