TRIGGER WARNING: SEXUAL ASSAULT
A North Wollongong man has admitted to sexually abusing three children, threatening one of them with violence if she told anyone about his crimes.
Joshua Rodney Duchesne will be sentenced in the District Court after pleading guilty to charges of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, aggravated sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 14, aggravated indecent assault of a child under 16, intentionally sexually touching a child under 10, and intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16.
Agreed facts tendered to the Wollongong Local Court say the first victim was aged under 10 when Duchesne sexually assaulted her.
During this incident he also made the victim rub his penis over his clothing and threatened her with violence if she told anyone.
On another occasion he grabbed the girl's hand and made her touch his penis.
A third incident saw Duchesne tell the girl she had to face the consequences of being naughty and "make [him] feel better".
The girl began to cry but was so fearful of being hurt that she touched him.
Again he threatened her with violence if she told anyone.
A few years later, Duchesne grabbed her by the throat and again sexually assaulted her.
The second of Duchesne's victims was also younger than 10 when he abused her.
He masturbated in front of her, used her hand to touch himself, and rubbed his penis against her back.
A third girl was in her early teens when Duchesne video-called her while he was naked then began masturbating in front of the camera.
On another occasion he rubbed her inner thigh, then rubbed his penis against her back.
Police arrested Duchesne last November.
In his interview, he denied all allegations of a sexual nature.
In the Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, Duchesne was committed for sentencing in the District Court.
The sentencing judge will also take into account several other charges, including other sexual offences and a charge of common assault.
Duchesne will again face court next month. He remains in custody.
For 24-hour confidential sexual assault counselling, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Lifeline provides mental health crisis support on 13 14 23. If someone is in danger, call triple-0.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
