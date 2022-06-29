Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Steelers captain John Cross buoyed for future of rugby league in the Illawarra

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
June 29 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD: Blake Lawrie, Jack Bird and Mathew Feagai. Picture: Sylvia Liber

More than three decades after he first proudly pulled on a Steelers jersey, former Illawarra captain John Cross is confident that rugby league in the region has never been in safer hands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.