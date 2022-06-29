30-metre tin shed catches fire in Albion Park

A 30-metre tin shed in Albion Park has caught "fully alight" on Wednesday afternoon.
At least four fire trucks are at the scene of the Daintree Drive blaze, a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
Advertisement
A bulk water tanker was called after fire crews had issues with water supply.
No one was inside the shed at the time.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.