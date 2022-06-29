Illawarra Mercury
M1 Princes Motorway Five Islands Road off-ramp to close for night roadwork

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:34am
File photo.

The Five Islands Road off-ramp on the M1 Princes Motorway at Unanderra will close for three nights next week for roadwork.

