The Five Islands Road off-ramp on the M1 Princes Motorway at Unanderra will close for three nights next week for roadwork.
The work will be carried out between 8pm and 5am from Tuesday, July 5 to Thursday, July 7, weather permitting.
Advertisement
It will involve repairs and resurfacing to improve safety.
While the off-ramp is closed, detours will be in place via Masters and Springhill roads.
There will also be a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and single lane closures on the motorway while the work is carried out.
Motorists are advised to add 10 minutes' travel time to their journey during the work.
The Five Islands Road off-ramp will have a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h outside of the work hours until the work is finished.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.