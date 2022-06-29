Is free parking the way to get more from our Illawarra visitors?

The Illawarra is a beautiful place with it's golden beaches and rich, leafy escarpment. It's no wonder people want to come visit. And thank goodness they do.
Tourism and hospitality sales in Wollongong was $451.9m in 2019/20 according to the economic profile of Wollongong. And a Kiama Tourism Opportunities report prepared for Kiama Council in 2018 said visitor expenditure is expected to exceed $237m in 2023. Tourism brings in the cash.
One of the attractions of the Illawarra is the ease of getting around. Parking up and hitting the beach is easy, even on the busy public holidays. And what's more, mostly the parking is free ... unlike in Bondi where you can get stung for $30 for two hours.
It makes sense that a council which is in financial dire straits would pick an easy fix like paid parking to build up it's cash reserves. The idea floated at a meeting of Kiama Council is to charge only tourists for parking. Residents would be exempt and would be able to register their vehicles to allow them to park for free. The scheme sounds like a perfect solution for the coffers, but one wonders if it creates an us and them culture?
Of course tourists will always been seen as outsiders, but surely we don't need to remind when they come to spend their hard earned cash in our shops, restaurants and facilities? And who's to say we wouldn't find a way to squeeze the extra cash out of them by living symbiotically and welcoming them with open arms and free parking.
- Gayle Tomlinson
