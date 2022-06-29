Illawarra Mercury

Is free parking the way to get more from our Illawarra visitors?

June 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival. Picture: Anna Warr

The Illawarra is a beautiful place with it's golden beaches and rich, leafy escarpment. It's no wonder people want to come visit. And thank goodness they do.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.