The countdown is on until the new multi-use criterium track opens in Unanderra. The track, which cost $1.6 million and opens in coming weeks, will benefit all bicycle users - both professional and recreational.
Good news continued for cycling in the region after Illawarra Cycling Club announced a new two-year partnership with local business Soto Engineering.
Frank Soto is a long-time supporter of cycling and various junior sports in the Illawarra. Soto Engineering believes in looking after the community, and promoting teamwork, a balanced and healthy lifestyle and is excited for the future of cycling in Wollongong.
In other news, the Illawarra was strongly represented at the two-day Tour of the Hunter held last weekend. Local cycling sensation Nate Burns took line honours in the four-stage event. He established a 26-second time bonus in the time trial event to lead the race. The strong Rawlins professional team used clever team tactics to try to bridge the gap between its riders and Burns, but was unsuccessful.
Another Illawarra rider, Noah Brown, broke away in the final 70-kilometre stage of this event, only to be caught by the peloton with finishing line in sight - similar to what happens in professional races such as the Tour de France.
Lucy Allen gained a credible second place in the Tour of the Hunter behind arch-rival Elsie Apps (Goulburn Cycling Club), who is rated as one of the top Australian cyclists in this division.
However, Allen's improvement each race is closing the gap.
