Illawarra Cycling Club given timely boost as new criterium track opens in Unanderra

By Terry Doherty
June 30 2022 - 1:00am
DELIGHTED: Illawarra Cycling Club young guns Lucy Allen and Nate Burns are set to benefit from the new multi-use criterium track in Unanderra. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The countdown is on until the new multi-use criterium track opens in Unanderra. The track, which cost $1.6 million and opens in coming weeks, will benefit all bicycle users - both professional and recreational.

