Thousands of "burnt out" Illawarra public and Catholic school teachers and their supporters have joined forces to demand improved pay and conditions across the sector.
The crowd of 2300 spread across Lang Park in a sea of red and yellow in Wollongong on Thursday, demanding an overhaul to the profession in the industry's second strike action in two months.
Teachers have called today's rally historic, as it's the first time the NSW Teachers Federation and Independent Education Union of Australia have come together in an industrial strike in 26 years.
"We are one profession with one voice," NSW Teachers Federation Illawarra organiser Duncan McDonald said.
"And our industry is in crisis, that's why we stand together today."
Balgownie Public School teacher Vanessa Cliff said she is among the swathe of local teachers who are burnt and is feeling the pinch of staff shortages.
"We're so stretched that we don't have time to plan and put our best foot forward for our students," she said.
Who really misses out here is the children. There's a significant concern that children are basically paying the price of the shortages.
"I haven't contemplated quitting but I've dropped down the days that I work. I now work three days to be able to cope with the stress."
IEU Illawarra organiser Tina Smith said schools in the region are merging classes daily due to staff shortages, which is coming at a cost to student learning.
"We're hearing classes are blended daily, and that some are even teaching daily from a hallway to supervise two classes at once," Ms Smith said.
"Who really misses out here is the children. There's a significant concern that children are basically paying the price of the shortages."
The sea of teachers and their supporters marched from Lang Park through Burelli Street, to the Arts Precinct in Wollongong.
Traffic was blocked off by police as the swarm's chants "Hear our voice" and "More than thanks" bellowed through the CBD.
The unions voted to strike together after the NSW Budget was handed down and offered a three per cent pay rise for teachers.
NSW Teachers Federation deputy president Henry Rajendra called this an "insult" to the profession, and said it left teachers with no option but to rally.
"What the three per cent pay wage cap will deliver is a pay cut when you take into account the 5.1 inflation rate," he said.
"It's a sheer act of neglect."
Unions and teachers demanded a reset of teacher salaries, improved conditions, and an increase of two hours in the preparation time teachers have each for marking and lesson planning.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully was among the crowd and said "the frustration and disappointment with the Perrottet Government" was made loud and clear.
"The government should sit down with the unions and negotiate in good faith, recognising the contribition of teachers," he said.
"Teachers are raising very real concerns about teacher shortages, fair pay and administration workloads which are impacting on education outcomes."
Other unions including the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, the Australian Workers Union and Fire Brigade Employees Association joined the teachers in solidarity.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
