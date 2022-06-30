Inside Wollongong mass vaccination hub's emotional final day

There were still plenty of people turning up to get their COVID-19 shot on Thursday afternoon, as Wollongong's mass vaccination hub prepared to close its doors for a final time.
Inside, staff who were packing down chairs and moving equipment were feeling teary, as they prepared to disperse to other jobs in health and the wider community after coming to work inside the old David Jones building last year to vaccinate thousands of residents.
"We've had quite a few walk ins yesterday and today, which is great," operations manager Tracey Hinke said.
"But it's an emotional day, we are all very proud of what we have achieved here but we are also sad that it's over. We've had an incredible time."
Across the region, the health service has delivered 204,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since March 2021.
"At our peak we had over 500 people here, and as we've become quieter, people have moved on and gotten other jobs within, the majority within health," Ms Hinke said.
The hub's bookings manager Raychel Davis paid tribute to the diverse staff including nurses, doctors, cleaners, admin and security staff who made the hub work, and said working in the old department store had brought back memories for many of them.
"My office is in the place where I used to come and get my school shoes as a kid, so there's been childhood memories for lots of people," she said. "There are people who worked here when it was David Jones who are back working as vaccination staff, so it's been really nice."
Vaccinations will still be widely available at GPs and pharmacies, and people are encouraged to get their boosters as a new wave of Omicron variants spread.
On Thursday, NSW Health's latest respiratory report showed the prevalence of Omicron BA.4 or BA.5 sub-lineages increased to 35 per cent in the week ending 25 June, compared with 32 per cent in the previous week.
There was a total of 55,510 positive COVID-19 tests reported during the week, and the two newer lineages are expected to become dominant, and are likely to be associated with an increase of infections and reinfections.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there was no evidence of a difference in disease severity for those infected with BA.4 and BA.5, but there was evidence that they were better at evading the body's immunity.
"Any potential increase in infections will depend on a combination of factors, including immunity levels in the population and behavioural factors, so it is vital that anyone who is eligible for a booster dose who hasn't yet received it does so as soon as possible," she said.
"We all have a role to play in reducing the spread and burden of respiratory infections this winter and protecting our most vulnerable so I strongly encourage everyone to keep doing the little things that make a big difference, such as staying home when you are sick, washing your hands regularly and indoor mask-wearing."
COVID-19 booster doses are recommended for everyone 16 years and older who had their last dose of a primary course at least three months ago.
To find your nearest vaccination clinic, visit nsw.gov.au.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
