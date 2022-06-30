A Shell Cove man remains in a critical condition after an altercation at the weekend ended with him falling to the ground and hitting his head.
The 49-year-old was taken to Wollongong Hospital in the early hours of the morning of Sunday, June 26 after the incident in Market Street, near Regent Street.
Advertisement
The injured man had allegedly been assaulting his 33-year-old partner when another man stepped in.
Witnesses told authorities a fight then broke out between the two men, during which the Shell Cove resident was allegedly punched.
As a result he fell and hit his head on the road.
Emergency services were called about 2.30am and paramedics took the injured man to hospital in a critical condition.
He was still in a critical condition on Thursday morning.
The other man, a 34-year-old Unanderra resident, was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station but released pending further investigation.
Inquiries are ongoing.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.