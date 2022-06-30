Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'A lot of it is just suburbia' - Wollongong's big alcohol-free zone

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'A lot of it is just suburbia': Wollongong's big alcohol-free zone

Classing all of the Wollongong CBD and North Wollongong as an alcohol-free zone seems a bit extreme to some city councillors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.