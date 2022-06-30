The vision for the multi-million dollar Reddall Reserve Foreshore has been unveiled by Shellharbour City Council.
The Reddall Reserve Master Plan noted the promenade was overdue for an upgrade.
"Over time the promenade has experienced storm and weather damage and many sections are at beach level becoming covered by sand, making it inaccessible," council documents stated.
"This upgrade to the foreshore promenade will create a safe, accessible and continuous walk along the foreshore."
The $2.5 million promenade project will include construction of a new walkway, concrete seating at the water's edge as well as steps and ramp access to the water.
Rock armour will also be installed parallel to the water's edge to protect the shoreline from erosion.
The funding for the project is via a NSW goverment grant
Work on the project is expected to start later this year and take six months to complete, though a more accurate timeline will be known once a construction company is appointed.
Earlier this year Shellharbour Council also released its plans for a playground at Reddall Reserve, which will include a 25-metre double flying fox with inclusive seat and various slides and climbing structures.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
