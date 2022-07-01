Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Higher costs for business are costing us all

By Adam Zarth
July 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tough times: Many businesses, especially small businesses, will struggle to make ends meet in coming months and into 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

Local businesses and consumers alike are struggling with escalating costs this year, which became a key political issue during the recent federal election and featured heavily in the narrative surrounding the recent NSW state budget as well.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.