Illawarra man wins appeal against sexual assault jail sentence

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:21am, first published 5:30am
Illawarra man wins appeal against sexual assault jail sentence

A man who sexually assaulted his niece when he was a teenager - while suffering significant abuse himself at the hands of his own father - has had his prison sentence cut on appeal.

