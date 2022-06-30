Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

#MoreThanThanks, #HearOurVoice: All the pictures from Wollongong's historic industrial teacher strike

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 30 2022 - 8:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sea of Illawarra teachers and their supporters were out in force on Thursday, demanding improved pay and better conditions for the industry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.