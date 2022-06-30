A sea of Illawarra teachers and their supporters were out in force on Thursday, demanding improved pay and better conditions for the industry.
More than 2000 gathered at Lang Park in Wollongong for the historic joint action between public and private school teachers, before they marched onward through Burelli Street with placards in hand.
Traffic was blocked off by police to make way for the crowd which snaked down to the Arts Precinct.
Unions and teachers demanded a reset of teacher salaries, improved conditions, and an increase of two hours in the preparation time teachers have each for marking and lesson planning.
South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris said unions would not give up the fight until an agreement for improved pay in line with rising inflation rates could be guaranteed to teachers.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
