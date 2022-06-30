Tranquil retreat on 56.71 acres

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
In a spectacular escarpment setting surrounded by pristine forest and capturing an incredible north-easterly view, this property takes tranquil retreat living to the next level.
Providing your own exclusive estate, the home sits amid rolling green lawns and boasts a light and airy single-storey design with uninterrupted leafy outlooks to the ocean.
The home features ducted air, alarm, formal and informal zones including a spacious front lounge room with bay window and there are dual dining options.
Centrally located, the kitchen has a breakfast bar and walk-in pantry while the expansive rear family area has a modern flow to an all-seasons barbecue patio.
Accommodating five bedrooms with the sun-filled master quarters complete with walk-in robe and ensuite.
There's super-sized double garaging under the main roof, plus a 95sqm shed, five stables including wash bay, 14 fenced paddocks, five dams and vast sheltered storage at your disposal.
Enjoy an abundance of fresh fruit and vegetables from your own orchard and fully enclosed productive vegetable garden.
This home offers perfect seclusion just 20 minutes (approx) to Wollongong and 90 mins (approx) to Sydney.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
