House prices in the Illawarra went backwards by 0.9 per cent over the month of June and clocked their first quarterly decrease since August 2019.
The performance represented one of the steepest declines of any market outside of Sydney or the Central Coast and comes as rate rises and inflation weighs heavily on local buyers.
Houses in the Wollongong area, along with the Kiama and Shellharbour area, recorded the largest monthly drop at -1.3 per cent according to a report by property data company CoreLogic.
The current median house price in the Illawarra is currently $1,062,254.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said that broader economic shocks, as well as the Illawarra region's eye-watering prices, were starting to make their presence felt in the Illawarra market.
"No doubt affordability measures are biting but it's the other [economic] factors as well," said Mr Lawless.
Rising fuel and food prices, along with lower consumer sentiment were among these factors.
However the unit market proved more resilient across the Illawarra region, with values growing by 1.1 per cent.
Mr Lawless said that this represented the impact rising interest rates were having on the market.
"We can see that trend [toward units over houses] across most of the capitals as well the regions. Given tightened borrowing conditions it's natural to expect that the lower end of the pricing spectrum will be more resilient," he said.
The median unit price in the Illawarra is currently $729,023.
Sydney recorded the largest decline in house values across the capital cities at -1.8 per cent.
Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.
