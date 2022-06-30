Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra UFC champ Alex Volkanovski ready to beat Max Holloway for a third time

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:44am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUSED: Illawarra's UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski speaking to the media ahead of his trilogy fight with Max Holloway on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Illawarra's UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has vowed to test the "legendary" chin of Max Holloway early and often during their trilogy fight on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.