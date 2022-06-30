Illawarra's UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has vowed to test the "legendary" chin of Max Holloway early and often during their trilogy fight on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Volkanovski, who beat Holloway in their previous two fights, the latter a split-decision win, said he would love to end the Hawaiian's 26-match stretch of never being knocked out.
Speaking to the media ahead of the fight, Volkanovski said achieving this feat would create a real statement.
"That would be incredible. It's a legendary chin that he has," Volkanovski said to the assembled media.
"I've always said, 'you don't want to be known for your granite chin,' but at the same time, it is legendary at the moment. And if I could take that chin and put him out, that would really be sending a statement because no one has done that. But again, he obviously takes damage, and I've touched on the fact that it can't hold up forever, so let's see if it holds up this time."
The fighting words from the Windang warrior came as his opponent Holloway suggested Volkanovski would not last three rounds.
This irked the champion, who said if the fight only went three rounds, he would be the one winning, not Holloway.
"I want to end it and end it early, and I think I definitely can," Volkanovski said.
"And again, I feel like that chin has to go soon. That's no disrespect to him, but it's got to go soon. I know I'm landing on it and landed on it big many times. We'll see what happens. But if it ends inside the three, that's me getting the finish."
Having already beaten Holloway twice, Volkanovski refused to downplay the significance of the "legacy fight".
He said the world wanted him to fight the legend that is Max Holloway.
"It is the biggest fight I could do right now. Everyone wants to see this fight. That's why I'm here. I'm ready to work and get paid," Volkanovski said.
"I'm expecting Max to maybe even switch things up but I'm still expecting that chess match and strategy and all that type of stuff so I need to be on, and I will be on fight night.
"I think he is going to still fight the fight he has to try and win.....he is a gamer man, so you know he is going to bring it, that is a part of his style, he wants to overwhelm people mentally and physically.
"He wants to get in your head and come forward. That is always going to be a part of his strategy.
"I don't think he is going to sit back and wait or anything like that ...we are probably going to see the same Max, he is going to come forward and want to put hands on me and you won't see a backward step from me, so it is going to make for a fun fight, a chess match, very exciting, high-paced and let's do it.
"I'm ready to get the job done."
Volkanovski didn't want to look past his fight with Holloway but said he still had unfinished business in the 145-pound division.
But while he said there were a number of "killers" coming through the division, he had not ruled out stepping up to the 155-pound division and fighting champion Charles Oliveira for the title.
"I'd only fight for the belt or a big-money fight that everyone wants," Volkanovski said.
"I've shown that I want to be active. I don't know if one division can keep me busy enough. Maybe I can fight in both divisions. I don't see why not."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
