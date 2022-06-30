Three-try women's under-19 State of Origin star Andie Robinson has been added to the Dragons NRLW squad for the upcoming campaign.
The talented young centre led NSW to a 22-6 victory over Queensland last week, as part of a clean sweep of four Origin victories for the Blues, in the under-19 and top-level men and women.
Forward Monalisa Soliola, playmaker Zali Hopkins, former Eels prop and St George junior Fatafehi Hanisi and dual international Shontelle Stowers have also come into the Dragons squad.
"There's a good mix of young representative and seasoned NRLW players," coach Jamie Soward said.
"We all saw what Andie can do in the under-19s NSW side, so I'm very happy to have more young outside backs to add to our depth.
"Monalisa has been on the radar of several clubs and we're glad she chose us."
They join Elsie Albert, Emma Tonegato, Rachael Pearson, Quincy Dodd, Kezie Apps, Keeley Davis and Taliah Fuimaono in a powerhouse squad.
