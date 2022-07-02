"At the local supermarket the other day, there was only one variety of lettuce that was extortionate (iceberg)," Anderson said. "On the shelf above it, literally 20cm above it, was a different type of lettuce, a different colour, and it was less than half the price (red oak). If people only know iceberg lettuce and culturally that's what they put on sandwiches or in salads ... there may be another that's half the price." If Colonel Sanders can swap out one leaf for another, so can we.