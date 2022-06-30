Illawarra residents are again warned to brace for flash flooding, with an emerging coastal trough looking likely to dump months' worth of rain on the region in a single day.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts say parts of the region could receive up to 150 millimetres of rain on Saturday and 200 millimetres on Sunday, with the heavy falls expected to continue into early next week.
This has prompted a flood watch alert, with the area of concern stretching from Newcastle down to Batemans Bay.
However, the bureau's Jane Golding said on Friday that the immediate area of concern was the Illawarra and Sydney.
Ms Golding warned of flash flooding, riverine flooding and landslips.
"We know the landscape's quite vulnerable at the moment and the water can move very quickly down the slops and through the waterways," she said.
Water storages are already near capacity.
Wollongong and Kiama are expected to cop 45 to 90 millimetres of rain on Saturday, while Albion Park could see up to 100 millimetres.
Falls of up to 60 to 70 millimetres are forecast on Sunday and it is likely they will intensify again by Tuesday.
It seems the Illawarra will not see the sun again until Wednesday, but even then showers are all but definite.
So far, the bureau is warning of minor flooding along the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin, while the Nepean and Hawkesbury catchments could again experience major flooding.
The forecast downpours are the result of a coastal trough forming off NSW, which is expected to bring widespread areas of persistent - and at times heavy - rain.
"We know these are quite dangerous systems and they've been known to produce some widespread flooding in the past," Ms Golding said.
"That's certainly on the cards for the next few days."
The heavy rain is arriving at the beginning of the school holidays and SES Commissioner Carlene York is urging people to carefully consider any travel plans and going out on the roads.
She also urged people in affected areas to be prepared by knowing where they would go if they needed to evacuate, and having an emergency kit containing identification, important documents and important items ready to go.
Ms York said landowners should also consider where they would move stock and other animals.
Given the forecast, Wollongong City Council will open self-fill sandbag stations from noon on Friday at Rex Jackson Oval in Helensburgh, the Bellambi overflow car park, Fairy Meadow Beach car park, and Fred Finch Park in Berkeley.
People will have to bring their own bags and shovels.
The SES has also recommended that people clean gutters, downpipes, stormwater drains and driveway gate drains, and trim any trees or branches that could fall onto their homes.
Ms York said the organisation was putting on extra call-takers in anticipation of the adverse weather.
People should stay up-to-date with warnings and the weather situation by monitoring the Bureau of Meteorology website.
If you need assistance, call the SES on 131 500. If someone is in danger, call triple-0.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
